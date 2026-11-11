Black Friday 2026: Stores Offering Discounts and Which Products You Can Buy for Less

If you’re waiting for Black Friday to buy a TV, upgrade your computer, or get a head start on Christmas gifts, you don’t need to wait until the last Friday of November to check prices. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Costco have already started posting promotions for the season, while Amazon keeps some early deals available. Black Friday 2026 will be on Friday, November 27, but several chains will spread their discounts throughout the month.

The difference lies in knowing where to search and which products are worth comparing. Not all advertised discounts represent the best price.

Which stores have the best Black Friday 2026 deals?

Walmart: televisions, headphones, and home goods

Walmart will kick off its first stage of early deals from November 12 to 15. Its main event will run from November 23 to 29, with a special in-store day on Friday the 27th.

On its official Black Friday page, some prices are already listed: Apple’s AirPods 4 cost $89, versus a previous price of $129.99. It also offers the portable cleaner Bissell Little Green for $74.62, down from $101.97.

If you’re in the market for headphones or home-cleaning equipment, it’s worth following their promotions.

Target: toys, clothing, and small appliances

Target held its first early sale from November 5 to 7. Among the standout discounts were up to 50% off toys and small appliances, plus 40% off selected clothing.

Amazon has big discounts on electronics and technology that savers won’t want to miss. Credit: leonardo.ai | Courtesy

The chain maintains daily promotions through December 24. In its official catalog, for example, AirPods Pro 3 are listed at $199.99, down from $249.99. It also offers iPads priced from $399.99, depending on the model.

Best Buy: televisions, computers, and video games

If your main purchase is technology, Best Buy deserves to be on your list. Its Black Friday campaign will begin on November 19 and will span ten days of deals.

The store announced weekly promotions and special discounts on tech products. You can check the latest updates in its official offers calendar.

Amazon: early deals and category discounts

Amazon has not yet published its full Black Friday 2026 calendar. However, it already allows browsing early promotions in its Deals section.

Las ofertas de Black Friday 2024 en Target ya han comenzado y encontrarás electrónicos con descuentos grandes. Crédito: Robert Plociennik | Shutterstock

The company recommends adding products to your list or cart to receive alerts when prices drop. It’s a practical option if you’re looking for toys, home goods, electronics, or gifts.

Costco: televisions, computers, and appliances

Costco has already published concrete discounts for November. In its Black Friday catalog, Samsung TVs from 43 to 65 inches start at $199.99 and Sony models of 55 and 65 inches range between $999.99 and $1,199.99.

It also advertises savings of up to $400 on certain HP computers and discounts of up to $1,500 on selected LG refrigerators. Some promotions require membership and others are online-only.

Which products are worth buying during Black Friday?

Adobe Analytics data on the 2025 holiday season provides a useful reference. The maximum discounts recorded reached 30.9% on electronics, 29.6% on toys, 24.3% on televisions, and 23.4% on computers.

Those figures are from last year, not a guarantee for 2026. Still, they help identify the categories you should watch.

Before paying, compare the price of the same model across several stores, check shipping costs, and confirm return policies. A large discount on an inflated price is not necessarily a good deal.

The best deal is not always the one with the most striking discount percentage. If you have been looking for a product for weeks, save its current price and compare it when November 27 arrives. That way you’ll know whether you’re really saving or simply buying because the ad says Black Friday.