Social Security Sets Deadline to Check 2027 COLA Increase Online

If you receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, there is a date you should mark on your calendar: November 18, 2026. That day marks the deadline to create a my Social Security account and activate electronic notifications that will let you check in advance the COLA notice for 2027.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) wants beneficiaries to have digital access to this information without relying on snail mail. The advantage is significant: you will be able to know the new benefit amount up to three weeks before you receive the printed letter.

The change comes after the agency announced a 3.6% adjustment for 2027. However, there is something worth clarifying: you do not need to apply for the increase to receive it. The COLA is automatically applied to eligible beneficiaries. What you must do before November 18 is sign up to receive the notice online.

What happens if you don’t activate electronic notifications before November 18?

If you miss the deadline, you won’t lose the COLA increase to your Social Security. It also doesn’t mean you need to file an additional application.

The key difference lies in how and when you will learn your new payment amount.

According to the SSA, those who have a personal account and have chosen electronic notices can view their COLA notification in the Message Center by the end of November.

In contrast, those who are not enrolled in this service will receive their printed notice by traditional mail in December.

The agency also allows you to enable alerts by email or text message to notify you when a new document becomes available in your account.

How to activate the COLA 2027 electronic notification?

If you still don’t have a my Social Security account, you can create one from the agency’s official portal. The process is straightforward:

Keep in mind that the my Social Security platform is available in English. If you need help completing the registration, you can consult the Spanish information on the SSA’s official page.

How much will your Social Security check increase in 2027?

The cost-of-living adjustment will be 3.6% and will apply to about 76 million people who receive federal benefits.

The Social Security trust fund is under increasing financial pressure, and the program’s own administrators estimate it could be exhausted around 2033 if major reforms are not implemented. Credit: Shutterstock

The SSA estimates that average retirement payments will rise by about $75 per month. However, that amount will not be the same for everyone: the increase will depend on the benefit you currently receive.

For example, if your monthly payment is $1,500, a 3.6% increase would mean an extra $54, bringing the total to roughly $1,554.

The timing also varies depending on the program you receive:

The information was confirmed by the Social Security Administration in its October 14 release.

Do you need to do anything to receive the raise?

No. If you already qualify for benefits, the adjustment will be applied automatically. You do not have to pay for the process or hire someone to manage the increase.

What is worth doing, however, is reviewing your account to ensure you can check the notice when it becomes available. At a time when housing, food, and utility costs continue to strain household budgets, knowing in advance exactly how much money you will receive can help you plan your coming months more effectively.

You can review the dates and details of the adjustment directly on the official COLA 2027 portal.