Did You Work in 2025? Up to $1,330 Rebate for Qualifying Families

If you worked in Washington in 2025 and your income was low or moderate, a state program could put money back in your pocket. It’s called Working Families Tax Credit, and it allows eligible individuals to claim a refund of up to $1,330 to meet the program’s requirements.

This isn’t a new stimulus check or an automatic payment. It’s a tax credit designed to support workers and families who, despite earning income, struggle to cover their everyday expenses. And there’s an important point: you can apply with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), without needing a Social Security number.

The Washington Department of Revenue opened applications for the 2025 tax year on February 1, 2026. The program operates independently from the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), so you could receive both if you qualify.

Who can receive the $1,330 in Washington?

To apply for the Working Families Tax Credit for the 2025 tax year you must meet these requirements:

This last point is particularly important for many immigrant families. The state allows applications with an ITIN and notes that, under state law, the Washington Department of Revenue does not share with federal authorities information about citizenship or immigration status of its clients.

You can review the details in the program’s eligibility section.

How much money can you receive based on your children and income?

The maximum of $1,330 applies to families with three or more qualifying children. Not everyone will receive that amount: the payment is calculated based on income and family composition.

These are the maximum amounts set for 2025:

There are also income limits. For example, a single person with no children must have earned less than $19,104, and a married couple filing a joint return must have earned less than $26,214.

For a family with three or more children, the limit rises to $61,555 for those filing as single or head of household, and to $68,675 for married couples filing jointly.

The final amount may be less than the maximum and depends on your circumstances. That’s why it’s advisable to use the official tool before assuming you’ll receive the full amount.

How to apply for Washington’s refund?

The process is available online through the official Working Families Tax Credit portal. You can also submit a paper application or seek free help from community organizations and tax preparation centers.

The money can be received via direct deposit, a check by mail, or a prepaid debit card, depending on the option you choose.

The deadline to apply for the 2025 credit is December 31, 2029. You don’t need to rush to meet an imminent closing date, but it isn’t wise to miss out on a benefit that could help cover food, housing, or utilities.

Before sharing your information, go directly to the official site and verify your eligibility. If you worked in 2025, it’s worth checking whether part of that money could return to your household.