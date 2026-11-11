California Loses One of Its Most Famous Parks as Great America Announces Closure Date

If you’ve ever visited California’s Great America with your family or had been planning to take your kids, there’s a date you should mark on your calendar. The Santa Clara amusement park will close permanently on September 6, 2027, after more than five decades of welcoming visitors.

The news was confirmed by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the company that operates the park. According to its official announcement, 2027 will be the park’s final season and it will bear the name Farewell Season, a send-off for those who grew up amid roller coasters, rides, and family visits.

It won’t be an immediate closure. The park plans to reopen in March 2027 and remain in operation until Labor Day, which that year will be celebrated on September 6.

Why Will California’s Great America Close?

The explanation has to do with a real estate matter and a business decision. The land on which the park sits was sold in 2022 by Cedar Fair, its then-owner, to the real estate company Prologis for $310 million.

The property spans approximately 112 acres, and the operation included a lease arrangement that allowed the park to stay open while its future was being defined.

That agreement expires in June 2028. However, Six Flags chose not to renew the contract and advanced the closure to the end of the 2027 season.

The decision not only ends a tourist draw. It also raises questions about the future of land located in a strategic area of Silicon Valley, near Levi’s Stadium and Mission College.

Public radio station KQED reported that there is not yet a finalized project announced for the site. Among the possibilities mentioned for developments of this kind are industrial facilities, data centers, or spaces for advanced manufacturing, but none should be taken as confirmed for this site.

When Will You Be Able to Visit the Park for the Final Time?

If you want to see California’s Great America before it closes, you still have a chance: the final season will run from March 2027 until September 6.

The park opened its doors in 1976, during the United States bicentennial celebrations. Since then it has welcomed tens of millions of visitors and has become one of the Bay Area’s best-known recreational destinations.

Among its attractions are:

Six Flags still has to publish more details about the 2027 operating calendar. Therefore, if you plan to travel from another city or state, it is wise to check dates and times before buying tickets.

What Will Happen to the Rides and the Employees?

For now, the company has not confirmed what will happen to the rides, water facilities, or other park features when it closes its doors. Some attractions could be relocated or sold, but there is no definitive public decision yet.

The closure also raises questions for local workers and businesses that depend, in part, on visitor traffic. Restaurants, hotels, and other nearby services could feel the impact when one of Santa Clara’s family entertainment hubs disappears.

In its official statement, Six Flags framed the farewell season as a final opportunity for families to return and enjoy their favorite attractions.

For Californians, the news means more than just losing an amusement park. It also marks the end of a place that has accompanied generations. And although one season remains, the clock has already started ticking.