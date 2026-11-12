Social Security Changes 11 Rates: Find Out If You’ll Pay Up to $151

If you ever needed to prove how much you earned during your working life, retrieve an old document, or request a copy of your file, there’s a change that matters to you. The Social Security Administration (SSA) updated 11 fees for requests for records and documents, with prices ranging from $22 to $151. The new amounts apply to requests received on or after October 1, 2026.

Before worrying about your next payment, there’s something fundamental: this adjustment does not mean you’ll be charged for receiving retirement, disability, or survivor benefits. The fees relate to specific administrative services and, mainly, to requests that aren’t directly related to the administration of Social Security program operations.

What are the 11 new Social Security fees?

The SSA published the updated prices in the Federal Register on September 21, 2026. The listing includes copies of records, certifications, and documents related to your work history and Social Security number.

The SSA published the updated prices in the Federal Register on September 21, 2026. The listing includes copies of records, certifications, and documents related to your work history and Social Security number.

These are the new costs:

There is one detail that can raise the cost of the process: if you request a detailed earnings history and need SSA to certify it, you should budget an additional $30 for that certification.

The official document also states that prices may vary depending on the work required to process a request, for example, if it requires removing protected information or performing special services.

Will you have to pay to view your earnings history?

Not necessarily. This is where you should pause before sending money.

If what you need is to review how much money Social Security recorded for your years of work, you can do it free of charge from your personal my Social Security account. The platform shows your annual earnings totals, though it does not include the names or addresses of your employers.

The difference matters. The SSA-7050 form is used to request more detailed information, which can include those employment details. If you need a certified document for a legal or administrative matter, you may have to pay; but if you just want to review your earnings, first check whether the free version meets your needs.

Also remember that replacing a physical Social Security card remains free. The agency itself confirms this on its card replacement page. Do not confuse the cost of obtaining a copy of the original SS-5 application with the process of receiving a new card.

How are the new Social Security fees paid?

The SSA requires upfront payment and notes that it is non-refundable. You can use:

The agency does not accept cash and asks that each request be paid in full with a single method.

The change may seem distant if you have never ordered an old file. But if you’re gathering documents for a pension, a legal process, or a review of your work history, it’s worth first checking exactly what you need. Don’t pay $49 for a detailed report if all you want is to check your annual earnings: that basic information is already available at no cost online.