Houston to host seven 2026 World Cup matches, including knockout games

The NRG Stadium in Houston will host high-profile national teams such as Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands, along with squads from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, including Curaçao, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde, and Saudi Arabia.

Group stage matches in Houston will be played on the following dates:

June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao

June 17: Portugal vs. CONCACAF qualifier (COD/JAM/NCL)

June 20: Netherlands vs. European qualifier (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania)

June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

After the group stage concludes, Houston will host two knockout-stage matches:

June 29: Round of 32 match (1C vs. 2F)

July 4: Round of 16 match (Winner of Match 73 vs. Winner of Match 75)

The 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and will mark the tournament’s first edition with 48 teams. Local officials expect the World Cup’s arrival to generate a significant economic impact and attract thousands of fans from around the world to the Houston metropolitan area.