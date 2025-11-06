Jake Paul Beats 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson; Tyson’s Punches Fall Short

ARLINGTON, Texas, United States (AP) — Booing from a crowd that wanted more action intensified as Jake Paul lowered his gloves, just before the final bell, and bowed to Mike Tyson, 58.

The tribute to one of the greatest boxers in history did not persuade the fans packed into Dallas’ Cowboys Stadium.

Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision on Friday in a bout that did not live up to the hype surrounding the matchup between a young YouTuber-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion.

All the mutual hostility expressed during the buildup to the fight vanished. Paul even paused in the bout to bow.

The fight wasn’t close on the judges’ scorecards. One judge had it 80-72 for Paul, while the other two had it 79-73.

“Let’s give credit to Mike,” Paul said in the ring, with little reaction from a crowd that began to file out as the decision was announced. “He’s the best in history at this. I admire him. He’s inspired me.”

Tyson charged at Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick shots, but didn’t press much the rest of the way.

Not even a shorter, fewer-round affair could translate into much action for a 58-year-old veteran in his first sanctioned pro bout in nearly two decades, facing a boxing novice with hopes of challenging for titles in the future.

Paul was more aggressive after Tyson’s explosive start in the opening seconds, but his punches weren’t very efficient. There were several powerful shots that missed.

“I tried to do some damage to him,” Paul said. “I was scared he could hurt me. I tried to do the same. I gave it my best effort.”

Tyson mainly backed off and waited for Paul to come to him, with a few exceptions.

The other fight on the card, headlined by Irish Katie Taylor, was considerably better as she retained her undisputed super-lightweight title with a controversial decision over Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano after a bloody duel.

Tyson’s was his first official fight since 2005. Paul began boxing just over four years ago.

“I didn’t test anything on anyone tonight, only on myself,” Tyson said. “I’m not one of those guys who looks to please the world. I just take joy in what I can do.”

The bout had originally been scheduled for July 20, but was postponed after Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer following an illness on a flight.

Texas regulators approved the bout for eight two-minute rounds. Tyson and Paul, 27, also wore heavier gloves, which theoretically dampen the power of their punches.

Tyson retired from boxing with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago. Paul turned pro a little over four years ago and is 10-1 with seven knockouts, fighting mainly former MMA fighters and veteran boxers.

Tyson said his entertaining exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. without fans during the 2020 pandemic made him believe he could truly return to fighting. He grew irritated by the growing hype as fight week progressed, and he slapped Paul to shorten the face-off during Thursday night’s weigh-in.

According to reports, Paul would earn $40 million, with Tyson set to receive $20 million. Paul had mentioned that figure during a summer press conference promoting the bout. Tyson has a long history of legal and financial troubles, but he said he wasn’t fighting Paul for the money.