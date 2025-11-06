Juror Accuses Jefferson Man of Murder in the Chandler Area

ATHENS, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Jefferson has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of another man.

Chuck Brady Norris, 19, was arrested in August after Henderson County deputies responded to a call at Westwood Beach, south of Chandler. There they found Cory Starnes, 35, lying in the street with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene.

According to investigators, Norris later contacted the sheriff’s office from a convenience store in Frankston and told them he wished to surrender.

A Henderson County grand jury formally charged Norris during October, according to a statement released on Friday.

Norris remains jailed in the Henderson County Jail on a $1 million bond.