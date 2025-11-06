Juror Accuses Jefferson Man of Murder in the Chandler Area

November 6, 2025

ATHENS, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Jefferson has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of another man.

Chuck Brady Norris, 19, was arrested in August after Henderson County deputies responded to a call at Westwood Beach, south of Chandler. There they found Cory Starnes, 35, lying in the street with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene.

According to investigators, Norris later contacted the sheriff’s office from a convenience store in Frankston and told them he wished to surrender.

A Henderson County grand jury formally charged Norris during October, according to a statement released on Friday.

Norris remains jailed in the Henderson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

