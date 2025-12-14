Laura Bozzo Loses Lawsuit, Ordered to Pay Millions to Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

An unexpected outcome has now surfaced for television host Laura Bozzo, who lost a legal case filed against her over inappropriate comments she made about the relationship. The controversial host must pay a multimillion-peso sum to the two actors for moral damages.

Why did Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto sue Laura Bozzo?

It all started when Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto were spotlighted by the press over their relationship, which emerged amid the actor’s separation from his then-wife, Geraldine Bazán.

The controversy escalated when the talk-show host Laura Bozzo, known for her no-holds-barred opinions, attacked the former couple on a famous television program where she appeared as a guest. Bozzo, commenting on the marital breakdown, made remarks that many found demeaning and harmful. This did not go unnoticed by Gabriel Soto, who decided to pursue legal action against her.

The outcome of this legal battle was a verdict in favor of Soto and Baeva, with Bozzo losing her final recourse, an amparo that she had hoped would give her the chance to avoid payment. Gabriel Soto’s lawyer, Gustavo Herrera, announced that the presenter would have to pay two million pesos, equivalent to about $104,000. This amount reflects the moral damages Bozzo caused, and the ruling was issued in December 2024.

Laura Bozzo says she will pay nothing

Despite the ruling against her, Bozzo adopted a defiant stance, stating that she would not pay the debt. However, Gustavo Herrera made clear that the law will be enforced and that if the host does not voluntarily agree to pay, all of her assets could be seized, including her name and brand, no matter where in the world she is located.

“The law is the law and it will be enforced in all its terms,” said Soto’s lawyer firmly, making clear that Bozzo has no option but to comply with the judgment.

It should be noted that, although Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva are no longer in a romantic relationship, that does not exempt them from receiving what is due. Herrera indicated that, although he has not had direct communication with Baeva, the actress signed the complaint and authorized the legal process. “The case was not contingent on whether they were together or not,” the lawyer added.

Finally, it was established that Laura Bozzo has five days to fulfill the payment. If she does not, the enforcement process will begin, and the presenter’s assets will be seized. This legal dispute marks another chapter in the controversial life of the Peruvian host, who, after losing this suit, now faces a financial penalty that could affect her professional future.