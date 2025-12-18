Longview Nonprofits Plan Christmas Concert and Clothing Drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Several local churches will distribute winter clothing and essential items free of charge during a Christmas event to be held Sunday at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on December 21 and will include coats, socks, shoes, gloves, hats, and blankets for those in need, according to Pastor Thomas McDaniels.

The Nehemiah Network and the Longview Dream Center are organizing the distribution. Volunteers will hand out the clothing directly from trucks parked in the plaza.

“We don’t want anyone to be cold this winter,” McDaniels said.

The event will also feature a free outdoor Christmas concert by Touch of Faith, a duo made up of McDaniels’ wife and his sister. The group has performed on TBN and has served as background vocalists for Dean and Mary Brown.

Organizers will provide refreshments, snacks, and hot chocolate during the event.

McDaniels noted that the groups regularly hold monthly community outreach events that include free meals and hygiene items for those in need.

Those who cannot find the items they need at the event can visit the Dream Center during the week for additional help, McDaniels added.

Items can be donated to the Longview Dream Center or to the Nehemiah Network to support ongoing community outreach initiatives.