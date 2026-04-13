Longview Public Works Employee Dies in Workplace Accident, City Officials Say

April 13, 2026

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – An investigation has been launched following the Monday death of a Longview City employee in a workplace accident.

Buddy Powell worked on the water distribution and wastewater collection team, according to a statement released by the city.

“We had already identified that he would be a very valuable asset for many years to come thanks to his work ethic and attitude. While he was a valuable member of our team, the most important thing is that he was a fiancé, a son, a neighbor, and a friend,” City Manager Rolin McPhee said in the statement.

The city has reported that the death is under investigation and that counseling services are available for those affected.

They also noted that they are working with staff to ensure safety and are asking the community for its support and prayers.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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