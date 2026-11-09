Looking for a Teaching Job? Salaries by State in the United States

Being a teacher is one of the most dedicated professions, but also one of the lowest paid not only in the United States but worldwide. The hours required, for preparing lessons and grading and other tasks outside of class, make it a demanding job.
If you are considering a career as a teacher, you should know that the average salary for teachers in the United States hovers around $30,520 for those in preschool, and for those working in high school, the pay would be about $61,660.
However, the reality is that the salary a teacher can earn in one state will be very different from what they might hope to earn in another state within the same United States.
The salaries presented below are based on 2009 data published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed by Go Banking Rates, taking into account preschool, elementary, and high school levels.
Alabama
Preschool: $21,390
Elementary: $51,170
High School: $52,240
Alaska
Preschool: $31,500
Elementary: $73,960
High School: $74,910
Arizona
Preschool: $28,850
Elementary: $44,780
High School: $48,490
Arkansas
Preschool: $29,830
Elementary: $29,830
High School: $51,030
California
Preschool: $35,000
Elementary: $83,360
High School: $87,120
Colorado
Preschool: $31,720
Elementary: $51,450
High School: $53,180
Connecticut
Preschool: $36,310
Elementary: $78,530
High School: $18,910
Delaware
Preschool: $26,240
Elementary: $62,800
High School: $66,870
Florida
Preschool: $25,110
Elementary: $53,540
High School: $55,620
Georgia
Preschool: $29,230
Elementary: $57,760
High School: $59,260
Hawaii
Preschool: $40,270
Elementary: $62,730
High School: $61,430
Idaho
Preschool: $23,960
Elementary: $46,420
High School: $49,390
Illinois
Preschool: $429,720
Elementary: $60,250
High School: $69,610
Indiana
Preschool: $26,700
Elementary: $49,370
High School: $50,250
Iowa
Preschool: $26,780
Elementary: $53,610
High School: $55,630
Kansas
Preschool: $22,280
Elementary: $48,950
High School: $50,310
Kentucky
Preschool: $29,990
Elementary: $53,180
High School: $55,000
Louisiana
Preschool: $26,840
Elementary: $47,900
High School: $50,450
Maine
Preschool: $35,950
Elementary: $51,640
High School: $55,640
Maryland
Preschool: $31,880
Elementary: $73,640
High School: $75,330
Massachusetts
Preschool: $36,500
Elementary: $79,980
High School: $79,950
Michigan
Preschool: $30,980
Elementary: $66,030
High School: $61,630
Minnesota
Preschool: $36,620
Elementary: $61,080
High School: $62,850
Mississippi
Preschool: $29,960
Elementary: $43,530
High School: $45,680
Missouri
Preschool: $28,660
Elementary: $46,320
High School: $45,250
Montana
Preschool: $29,960
Elementary: $49,750
High School: $49,770
Nebraska
Preschool: $29,960
Elementary: $49,750
High School: $49,770
Nevada
Preschool: $27,580
Elementary: $56,170
High School: $57,600
New Hampshire
Preschool: $30,020
Elementary: $59,340
High School: $60,500
Nueva Jersey
Preschool: $36,100
Elementary: $69,340
High School: $76,910
Nuevo México
Preschool: $28,420
Elementary: $55,080
High School: $55,700
Nueva York
Preschool: $37,160
Elementary: $79,220
High School: $85,050
Carolina del Norte
Preschool: $26,680
Elementary: $48,000
High School: $49,080
Dakota del Norte
Preschool: $26,520
Elementary: $52,270
High School: $54,360
Ohio
Preschool: $27,170
Elementary: $64,470
High School: $64,370
Oklahoma
Preschool: $25,870
Elementary: $42,180
High School: $64,370
Oregon
Preschool: $29,950
Elementary: $68,180
High School: $70,930
Pensilvania
Preschool: $29,030
Elementary: $66,960
High School: $65,170
Rhode Island
Preschool: $28,700
Elementary: $75,310
High School: $80,050
Carolina del Sur
Preschool: $22,990
Elementary: $51,600
High School: $55,300
Dakota del Sur
Preschool: $29,600
Elementary: $44,030
High School: $44,520
Tennessee
Preschool: $27,980
Elementary: $51,980
High School: $53,720
Texas
Preschool: $30,030
Elementary: $56,500
High School: $57,820
Utah
Preschool: $27,550
Elementary: $54,800
High School: $57,460
Vermont
Preschool: $34,290
Elementary: $59,850
High School: $64,200
Virginia
Preschool: $33,080
Elementary: $65,620
High School: $63,800
Washington
Preschool: $33,190
Elementary: $68,600
High School: $71,470
West Virginia
Preschool: $25,540
Elementary: $44,940
High School: $46,880
Wisconsin
Preschool: $25,440
Elementary: $56,760
High School: $57,930
Wyoming
Preschool: $27,600
Elementary: $58,570
High School: $60,910
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