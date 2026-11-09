Looking for a Teaching Job? Salaries by State in the United States

Being a teacher is one of the most dedicated professions, but also one of the lowest paid not only in the United States but worldwide. The hours required, for preparing lessons and grading and other tasks outside of class, make it a demanding job.

If you are considering a career as a teacher, you should know that the average salary for teachers in the United States hovers around $30,520 for those in preschool, and for those working in high school, the pay would be about $61,660.

However, the reality is that the salary a teacher can earn in one state will be very different from what they might hope to earn in another state within the same United States.

The salaries presented below are based on 2009 data published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed by Go Banking Rates, taking into account preschool, elementary, and high school levels.

Alabama

Preschool: $21,390

Elementary: $51,170

High School: $52,240

Alaska

Preschool: $31,500

Elementary: $73,960

High School: $74,910

Arizona

Preschool: $28,850

Elementary: $44,780

High School: $48,490

Arkansas

Preschool: $29,830

Elementary: $29,830

High School: $51,030

California

Preschool: $35,000

Elementary: $83,360

High School: $87,120

Colorado

Preschool: $31,720

Elementary: $51,450

High School: $53,180

Connecticut

Preschool: $36,310

Elementary: $78,530

High School: $18,910

Delaware

Preschool: $26,240

Elementary: $62,800

High School: $66,870

Florida

Preschool: $25,110

Elementary: $53,540

High School: $55,620

Georgia

Preschool: $29,230

Elementary: $57,760

High School: $59,260

Hawaii

Preschool: $40,270

Elementary: $62,730

High School: $61,430

Idaho

Preschool: $23,960

Elementary: $46,420

High School: $49,390

Illinois

Preschool: $429,720

Elementary: $60,250

High School: $69,610

Indiana

Preschool: $26,700

Elementary: $49,370

High School: $50,250

Iowa

Preschool: $26,780

Elementary: $53,610

High School: $55,630

Kansas

Preschool: $22,280

Elementary: $48,950

High School: $50,310

Kentucky

Preschool: $29,990

Elementary: $53,180

High School: $55,000

Louisiana

Preschool: $26,840

Elementary: $47,900

High School: $50,450

Maine

Preschool: $35,950

Elementary: $51,640

High School: $55,640

Maryland

Preschool: $31,880

Elementary: $73,640

High School: $75,330

Massachusetts

Preschool: $36,500

Elementary: $79,980

High School: $79,950

Michigan

Preschool: $30,980

Elementary: $66,030

High School: $61,630

Minnesota

Preschool: $36,620

Elementary: $61,080

High School: $62,850

Mississippi

Preschool: $29,960

Elementary: $43,530

High School: $45,680

Missouri

Preschool: $28,660

Elementary: $46,320

High School: $45,250

Montana

Preschool: $29,960

Elementary: $49,750

High School: $49,770

Nebraska

Preschool: $29,960

Elementary: $49,750

High School: $49,770

Nevada

Preschool: $27,580

Elementary: $56,170

High School: $57,600

New Hampshire

Preschool: $30,020

Elementary: $59,340

High School: $60,500

Nueva Jersey

Preschool: $36,100

Elementary: $69,340

High School: $76,910

Nuevo México

Preschool: $28,420

Elementary: $55,080

High School: $55,700

Nueva York

Preschool: $37,160

Elementary: $79,220

High School: $85,050

Carolina del Norte

Preschool: $26,680

Elementary: $48,000

High School: $49,080

Dakota del Norte

Preschool: $26,520

Elementary: $52,270

High School: $54,360

Ohio

Preschool: $27,170

Elementary: $64,470

High School: $64,370

Oklahoma

Preschool: $25,870

Elementary: $42,180

High School: $64,370

Oregon

Preschool: $29,950

Elementary: $68,180

High School: $70,930

Pensilvania

Preschool: $29,030

Elementary: $66,960

High School: $65,170

Rhode Island

Preschool: $28,700

Elementary: $75,310

High School: $80,050

Carolina del Sur

Preschool: $22,990

Elementary: $51,600

High School: $55,300

Dakota del Sur

Preschool: $29,600

Elementary: $44,030

High School: $44,520

Tennessee

Preschool: $27,980

Elementary: $51,980

High School: $53,720

Texas

Preschool: $30,030

Elementary: $56,500

High School: $57,820

Utah

Preschool: $27,550

Elementary: $54,800

High School: $57,460

Vermont

Preschool: $34,290

Elementary: $59,850

High School: $64,200

Virginia

Preschool: $33,080

Elementary: $65,620

High School: $63,800

Washington

Preschool: $33,190

Elementary: $68,600

High School: $71,470

West Virginia

Preschool: $25,540

Elementary: $44,940

High School: $46,880

Wisconsin

Preschool: $25,440

Elementary: $56,760

High School: $57,930

Wyoming

Preschool: $27,600

Elementary: $58,570

High School: $60,910

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