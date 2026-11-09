What Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

There are different “brands” of cryptocurrencies, so to speak. Some are much more popular than others, such as Bitcoin, but the reality is that there are thousands of options on the market. While digital currencies are currently in a downturn, there are experts who believe that this could actually be the best moment to invest, although it will depend on each person’s strategy.

Be that as it may, since their launch, cryptocurrencies have shown that they are assets that have experienced substantial appreciation. According to research by Finect, there are currently around 10,000 cryptocurrencies worldwide.

However, as with everything, some tend to have more strengths than others, and precisely those are the ones you should keep in mind when investing. Which ones are they?

1.- Bitcoin

The number one of the cryptocurrencies. It is the pioneer of the cryptocurrency era, and its popularity has been so high that it is the first reference people use when looking to invest in digital currencies. Bitcoin was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and debuted in 2009. It was registered in 2008. From that moment, it has experienced several ups and downs. However, it is the one that has remained the most stable in the investment market.

The control of Bitcoin falls to the users themselves, and it is they who must validate any operation through exchanges, without the need for state intervention or any financial institution. To implement any change, the entire community of users must approve it, experts explain.

It is backed by a technology that ensures the system’s reliability. This is known as blockchain or the blockchain, which, among other things, prevents anyone from spending the same bitcoin twice. All your transactions will be stored on the computers of the users. It recorded a return of 36.6% during 2021. Its current price is $30,650.

2.- Axie Infinity

This digital investment is based on a Pokémon-style game, where you collect creatures, make them stronger and more competitive, and then face other players or the computer, in exchange for rewards that can be converted into real money. It operates with cryptocurrencies.

They are available through an in-game marketplace in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens, in Spanish), which are digital assets that can be sold but are not tangible.

According to various reports, by December 21, 2021, $3.6 billion had been traded in Axie Infinity’s internal market. It was also reported that the most expensive Axie NFT to date had a value of $820,000. There is currently a universe of 2.8 million daily active players. In 2021, it yielded a return of 17.166%, according to Finect.

3.- Ethereum

According to Finder.com’s latest Ethereum price forecast, ETH, as Ethereum is known by its English acronym, is projected to reach a maximum of $7,609 in 2022. Currently its average price hovers around $2,114.

It debuted in 2015; although the platform is called Ethereum, a single unit is named ether. Its system allows every transaction to be tracked, thereby reducing the number of scams and frauds. Like Bitcoin, it enables transferring digital money without intermediaries. Its platform is open 24 hours a day. Experts say it has good liquidity.

“Ethereum’s goal is to become a global platform for decentralized applications, allowing users worldwide to write and run software that is resistant to censorship, downtime, and fraud,” explains coinmarketcap.com, the best-known site that tracks and verifies cryptocurrency prices.

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