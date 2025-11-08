Marshall Art Museum Keeps the Day of the Dead Tradition Alive

MARSHALL, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Day of the Dead is a Latin American tradition with a 3,000-year history. It is a time when families honor and remember their deceased loved ones. At the Michelson Art Museum in Marshall, they keep the tradition alive with a community observance.

Day of the Dead is a special celebration for many Latin Americans who hope to preserve this tradition for future generations.

“This culture is a very important part of people’s lives,” says Grayson Smith, from Jefferson High School.

It is students like him who know a lot about preserving traditions.

“We can honor them, celebrate them, and learn more about their history and how they live,” Smith says. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more.”

Dinora Harris, director of the Michelson Art Museum, says her work isn’t just about displaying works of art, but also educating the public about different cultures and histories.

“I think it’s good for kids to understand others and learn to respect those who, though different, contribute so much to our community,” Harris says.

As part of the tradition, the museum installed traditional Mexican masks that will join its collection.

“This is the first time we’re displaying them,” Harris says. “We’ve shown some, not all, so we hope to continue with this tradition. Having these Mexican masks also gave us the opportunity to build a Latin American collection, so we hope to acquire more art.”

For Martha Gaspar, a senior at East Texas Baptist University, this tradition means everything.

“When your parents migrate to the United States, you start to lose the sense of those traditions, and basically, if you don’t have your grandparents nearby, you don’t celebrate them as much because you don’t know them,” Gaspar says. “So, for us, at least for my siblings and for me, we can celebrate this. Maybe we’re not in our hometown in Mexico celebrating with the whole family, but we can have a piece of that here and show others what it’s about.”

This is something Jefferson High School Spanish teacher Alejandra Morgan wants to pass on to her students.

“Day of the Dead is to remember, to honor the people,” Morgan says. “It’s not scary at all, it’s just thinking about those who are no longer with us, with the hope that someday we’ll see them again.”

From marigolds to colorful banners, photo displays and memories of loved ones who have passed, Grayson Smith wants to be part of a generation that helps others learn about this tradition.

“I’m glad I can honor those who have died,” Smith says. “It’s a good way to deepen understanding of other people’s cultures.”

The exhibition will be open through Saturday, November 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Michelson Art Museum in Marshall, and admission is free.