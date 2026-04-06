Marshall School District Suspends Classes as City Issues Boil-Water Advisory Amid Ongoing Water Supply Issues

MARSHALL, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Marshall Independent School District classes have been suspended, and the city issued this Wednesday a boil-water advisory due to ongoing problems with the water supply.

According to the Marshall Independent School District, campus officials were informed on Wednesday morning that the city’s water-supply system would not be adequate enough to safely allow students to return to class.

The city of Marshall has said crews worked through the night to fix the main water line break that caused the issue. A temporary patch has been installed, but the water system has not yet regained full pressure. The city notes that the system currently does not have enough pressure to operate normally.

Because of the reduced pressure, city water customers are advised to boil water before consuming it. Residents should boil water vigorously for at least two minutes and allow it to cool before use.

The city also says it is coordinating water-distribution efforts and that distribution sites will be announced once the city has an adequate water supply to distribute.

MISD has said it will monitor city developments and will inform parents as additional information becomes available.