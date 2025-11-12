Rescue Group Rescues 44 Dogs After Being Seized From a House in Smith County

Smith County, Texas (East Texas News) — A rescue group collected 44 dogs from a Smith County shelter after they had been seized from a residence.

The dogs comprised 22 Italian Greyhounds, 19 Whippets, and three Standard Poodles, and were rescued in September after authorities answered a medical emergency call at a home on the 19200 block of FM 345.

Later, a judge ordered that the dogs be turned over to the state and placed under the care of Smith County Animal Control.

The Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation traveled from Austin and collected the dogs on October 22, according to a Smith County press release. They noted that the shelter already had a waiting list of people interested in adopting them.