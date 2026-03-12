Shelby County Farm Loses 260,000 Chickens After Avian Flu Outbreak

Shelby County, Texas (East Texas News) – Since Thursday, the Texas Animal Health Commission has been evaluating an outbreak of avian influenza in Shelby County.

It is the first outbreak on a commercial farm in Texas this year.

“They were experiencing a fairly high number of deaths in their flock,” said Erin Robinson, spokesperson for the Texas Animal Health Commission.

Sudden or multiple deaths are just a sign that avian influenza has infiltrated a flock. Once an bird contracts it, eradicating it can be impossible due to its rapid spread. Robinson said the commercial farm in Shelby County lost 260,000 chickens, some of whom had to be culled.

“That is a key part of ensuring that the disease is contained and does not spread further,” Robinson said.

According to the USDA, three cases have been reported in Texas this year, including this one. Robinson said they are observing higher avian influenza activity during migratory patterns.

“Every time there are migrations, there is greater risk because wild birds can carry the virus,” Robinson said. “Of course, the birds fly south during the winter.”

The disease is easily transmissible; it occurs when a healthy bird comes into contact with an infected bird.

“Direct contact between birds, or contact with feces or secretions, such as mucus,” explained Robinson.

In addition to the deaths in the flock, owners should be alert for signs of lethargy, loss of appetite, swollen combs and legs, and respiratory problems.

“If you observe something unusual, pay attention, because that could spell the difference between saving or not saving your flock,” said Robinson.

Robinson emphasizes that prevention is key to avoiding avian influenza. It starts with separating wild birds from the flock.

“If you do not have a way to separate wild birds from your domestic backyard poultry, that is something you should prioritize, especially if you know there are cases in your area,” said Robinson.