Sinners Posts a Phenomenal Second Weekend; The Revenge of the Sith Ranks Second

January 27, 2026

(AP) – Horror movies usually pull a surprise splash at the box office for a single week, but Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is defying the odds and turning into a true cinematic event.

In its second weekend in theaters, “Sinners” pulled in $45 million across the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. That marks a tiny 6% dip from its Easter debut, the smallest drop in any genre since “Avatar” in 2009. Worldwide, “Sinners” has now earned about $161.6 million.

For the industry, the performance signals that the movie’s appeal has broadened beyond horror aficionados to casual moviegoers curious about what all the buzz is about. Last weekend, 56% of attendees were male. This weekend, male and female audiences came in at roughly a 50/50 split. Premium large-format screenings, such as 70mm IMAX, remain a major draw. In the film’s second weekend globally, IMAX accounted for about 21% of the total, up nearly 9% from the prior weekend.

Fronted by notable stars, including Michael B. Jordan in a twin role, the movie arrived after a wave of excellent reviews. And to be fair, “Sinners” isn’t simply a horror film: it blends elements of drama, action, and a touch of Southern Gothic musical ambience.

“It’s one of the smallest declines ever for a highly successful opening that continued to perform strongly in its second weekend,” observed Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “It’s an absolute phenomenon.”

Hollywood typically expects a noticeable drop in a film’s second week. Even a 50% decline is considered solid math in the industry; when it’s less than that, it’s remarkable.

“You can buy a big opening weekend through marketing, but if a film doesn’t have what it takes, it will fall,” Dergarabedian noted. “There’s no better barometer of success than a second weekend like this.”

The film was produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media in collaboration with Warner Bros., which handled the cinema rollout. After a few disappointments earlier in the year, it marks the studio’s second major hit after “A Minecraft Movie” helped deliver strong box-office numbers this month.

“Sinners” easily outpaced this week’s new big challenger: “The Accountant 2,” a Ben Affleck-led sequel released by Amazon MGM Studios, which opened in third with about $24.5 million in its debut weekend. Gavin O’Connor directed the film, which played in 3,610 theaters in North America. Audiences gave it a promising A- on CinemaScore.

The film that edged out “The Accountant 2” for second place was a Star Wars re-release from two decades ago: “Revenge of the Sith.” The anniversary re-release pulled in roughly $25.2 million for the weekend, and many cinemas reported sold-out crowds—more than double the turnout of last year’s “The Phantom Menace” re-release. Internationally, it earned $17 million in 34 territories, delivering a global weekend of $42.2 million. It stands as one of the most successful re-releases in history.

“A Minecraft Movie” took fourth place with $22.7 million, bringing its North American total to about $380 million.

The video-game adaptation “Until Dawn” also debuted this weekend, taking in about $8 million and placing it in the top five. Sony Pictures released the film, led by Ella Rubin and Michael Cimino, which has amassed $18.1 million worldwide.

The successes of “Minecraft” and “Sinners” have given a substantial boost to April’s box office, which is up 102% versus April 2024. Year-to-date totals are more than 10% higher than last year after a mid-March lull. All of this comes just as the summer movie season kicks off on May 2 with Disney’s “Thunderbolts.”

“There may not be a better opening act for the summer movie season than this weekend,” Dergarabedian added.

The ten top-grossing films in U.S. and Canada theaters

Final North American figures will be available on Monday. The following list reflects estimated Friday-to-Sunday ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “Sinners”, $45 million.

2. “Revenge of the Sith”, $25.2 million.

3. “The Accountant 2”, $24.5 million.

4. “A Minecraft Movie”, $22.7 million.

5. “Until Dawn”, $8 million.

6. “The King of Kings”, $4 million.

7. “The Amateur”, $3.8 million.

8. “Warfare”, $2.7 million.

9. “Pink Floyd at Pompeii — MCMLXXII”, $2.6 million.

10. “The Legend of Ochi”, $1.4 million.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Judge Orders ICE Chief to Testify on Denied Due Process for Detainees

Next
East Texas Professionals Explain Warning Signs and Steps to Take After Frozen Pipes

Latest Posts