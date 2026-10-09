The Hidden American Express Benefit: $300 Hotel Credit That Few Use

For many residents of the United States, owning a premium card doesn’t always mean you’re getting the most out of it. And that’s where one of American Express’s most underrated benefits comes into play: up to a $300 hotel credit through the Fine Hotels & Resorts program.

This perk, included for Platinum cardholders, can make the difference between an ordinary trip… and a luxury experience.

What is Fine Hotels & Resorts?

The Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR) program is an exclusive collection of upscale properties worldwide. It’s not just about booking a hotel; it’s about gaining access to benefits that are typically unavailable to the general public.

For example, hotels like Shangri-La Taipei are part of this network, offering premium experiences that include room upgrades, early check-in (subject to availability) and credits to spend within the hotel.

The $300 credit: how it works

One of the biggest draws is the annual credit that can reach up to $300, depending on promotions or specific configurations of the benefit. This amount can be applied directly to eligible bookings within the program.

In practical terms, it means that part of your stay—or even hotel services such as the spa, dining, or experiences—can come out considerably cheaper.

But there’s an important caveat: this credit isn’t always automatic. You must book through the official American Express portal and ensure that the hotel is within the FHR program.

More than a discount: a VIP experience

In addition to the credit, the benefits include:

For many families in the United States seeking to travel better without overspending, these kinds of advantages can translate into real savings of hundreds of dollars.

The most common mistake: not using the benefit

Although thousands of people have the Platinum card, a large portion do not use this credit. The reason? Lack of information or the belief that these benefits are reserved only for frequent travelers or high-income earners.

The reality is different: if you already pay the card’s annual fee, not using these perks is basically leaving money on the table.

Is it worth it?

It depends on your lifestyle. If you travel at least once a year, the $300 credit can offset part of the card’s cost, especially if you combine it with other travel benefits.

Beyond luxury, it’s a financial strategy: using smartly what you already have to maximize every dollar.