Three Young People Killed After Shooting in Nacogdoches; Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Three people have died after a shooting that occurred in Nacogdoches Friday morning.

Police have identified two of the victims as Dequavious LeCharles Brooks, 17, and Edward Alejandro Rivera, 18, both from Nacogdoches. The third victim has not yet been identified, according to the department in a statement.

The Nacogdoches Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Héctor Cuarenta, 17, of Nacogdoches. The charge listed on the warrant is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge stems from the triple homicide that occurred Friday on Hackberry Street.

Crime Stoppers is urged to call immediately if anyone knows where Cuarenta is. They can be reached at 936-560-4636.

Police received a call at 10:22 a.m. alerting that a person had been shot on the 1000 block of Hackberry Street. The caller said one person had fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims seated in a black car on the street. A third victim was found lying on the street.

One of the victims in the vehicle died on the scene, while the other two were transported to a hospital, where they later died, according to the statement.

A fourth person remained at large as of 4:17 p.m., according to Dan Taravella, the deputy chief of patrol for the Nacogdoches Police Department.

He said investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the community.

“The Nacogdoches Police Department is convinced this is an isolated and selective incident, and that neither the neighborhood nor the general public is in danger,” the statement reads.

Download Our Mobile App Today!

Taravella also stated that citizen cooperation is requested.

“We certainly want the public’s help and any information from witnesses who were in the area at that time or footage from home security cameras,” Taravella said. “We do not know the exact motive, but we know enough to say this was an isolated incident specific to these individuals. We do not believe there is any danger to the neighborhood or the public.”

Fredonia Elementary School was placed on a safety status Friday due to the incident as a precaution. They indicate there is currently no threat to the campus. They added that a controlled dismissal would take place during student pickup.