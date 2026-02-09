TxDOT Crews Reapply Brine Ahead of Next Round of Winter Precipitation

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Tyler district TxDOT crews are reapplying brine ahead of the next round of winter precipitation, according to Jeff Williford with TxDOT.

Williford said areas along Interstate 20 were coated with melted snow on Saturday morning. The contracted crews used snowplows to help clear the melted snow.

Ice has been reported in several counties.

TxDOT’s Drive Texas map shows reports of ice and melted snow on roads in Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Wood, Titus, Morris and other northeast Texas counties. Ice reports in Smith County were limited to I-20 and FM 215 over Lake Palestine.

Dangerous conditions have caused accidents across the region. The Jefferson Police Department posted photos showing the trailer of an eighteen-wheeler hanging from a bridge in the southbound lanes of US-59.