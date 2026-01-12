Tyler City Council Approves Dismantling Bellwood Station to Enable Future Growth

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Tyler City Council approved a $13 million project to dismantle the Bellwood Pump Station and ready the city for future growth.

The council awarded a contract of $13,075,678 to Wicker Construction, Inc., for the Bellwood Pump Station Dismantling Project, a major upgrade to the sewer system required by the city’s federal consent decree and designed to serve both current customers and future development.

This new approach will allow wastewater to flow downhill naturally instead of being pumped.

In a press release, the city reported that, once completed, the project:

It will increase the system’s capacity to handle ongoing development.

It will reduce long-term maintenance costs.

It will lessen the risk of mechanical failures.

It will ensure compliance with the city’s consent decree.

It will provide a more reliable and efficient system for the community.

Tyler’s Water Services Engineer, Jacob Yanker, explained when the work will begin.

“We will start this project and sign the contracts this spring,” Yanker said. “We can expect a period of intensive construction activity in the area toward the end of spring or early summer. The project sits beside a body of water, so dry conditions are ideal for construction.”