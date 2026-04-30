Tyler Police Reveal Name of Fugitive Suspect in Shooting

April 30, 2026

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Police are investigating after a 53-year-old Tyler man was shot in the abdomen in the early hours Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting is 26-year-old Kenus Lewis. Detectives have issued arrest warrants for Lewis on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm. The bond is set at a total of $1.2 million. He has not yet been arrested and is being sought by authorities. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Southridge Drive, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.

There they located a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen, Erbaugh said. The man, conscious and awake, was transported to a nearby hospital.

Erbaugh added that detectives are working to conduct interviews. He also stated that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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