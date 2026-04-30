Tyler Police Reveal Name of Fugitive Suspect in Shooting

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Police are investigating after a 53-year-old Tyler man was shot in the abdomen in the early hours Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting is 26-year-old Kenus Lewis. Detectives have issued arrest warrants for Lewis on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm. The bond is set at a total of $1.2 million. He has not yet been arrested and is being sought by authorities. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Southridge Drive, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.

There they located a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen, Erbaugh said. The man, conscious and awake, was transported to a nearby hospital.

Erbaugh added that detectives are working to conduct interviews. He also stated that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.