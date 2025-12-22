Tyler’s Nonprofit Hosts Gift Party for Children of Families with Incarcerated Parents

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A group that supports families with loved ones behind bars handed out gifts to children at a Christmas party.

The Field of Dreams Foundation partners with local businesses to raise funds and gather gifts for the children. More than 100 kids are expected to receive gifts this year.

Families provided the organization with lists of the items they would like to receive. Local businesses donated items such as televisions and laptops.

“The situation is tough, but there is joy, and people in this area and in this community care about them,” said Wendi Williams, president of Field of Dreams. “And to see the smile this organization has brought to my granddaughter… That she would receive gifts she normally wouldn’t have received has been a true blessing.”

The gifts are distributed at the annual Christmas party, giving the children the opportunity to unwrap and enjoy something new.