The United States has lost its measles-free status, international health officials said on Tuesday, as the highly contagious virus—once relegated to medical textbooks—has spread, largely among unvaccinated people, at the fastest rate in more than 30 years.

Mexico has also lost its measles-free status after a resurgence of the virus that included a major outbreak in the state of Chihuahua. Bolivia also lost its status.

The Pan American Health Organization’s declaration has few practical implications and is largely symbolic, but it marks a sharp turn for a disease that had been largely controlled thanks to decades of scientific advances. It can also be seen as the start of an era in which diseases of the past become mortal problems for the modern world.

Measles has spread across the American continent since 2024. Outbreaks in North America began in highly isolated Mennonite communities and have since spread to areas with low vaccination rates. Canada lost its measles-free designation last year, the first time since 1998.

International health officials consider measles eliminated when the virus is no longer spreading locally among residents. The designation depends on whether a single chain of measles transmission has continued uninterrupted for at least 12 months.

Tuesday’s announcement signals a deterioration in public health prevention.

Vaccination rates for several diseases have been falling in the United States and around the world. It was expected that measles would be one of the first well-known diseases to reemerge as vaccination rates declined.

That means other diseases are likely to follow, some experts warned.

“It could be the canary in the coal mine for other things,” warned Dr. Susan Kansagra, the medical director of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials of the United States.

Vaccination Rates Are Falling and Cases Are Rising

Measles vaccines slowed the spread of the virus in the United States for thirty years.

Experts say a 95% community vaccination rate is needed to prevent outbreaks. But as fewer parents vaccinate their children and federal officials sow doubts and confusion about the importance of vaccination, the virus has found footholds in communities across the United States. All states except three have reported a confirmed measles case this year.