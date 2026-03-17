Velvet, The New Empire: Everything You Need to Know About Telemundo’s New Original Series

March 17, 2026

With its May premiere planned, the series will carry viewers into a world where fashion, romance, and ambition weave together in a story charged with emotion.

The storyline centers on forbidden loves, intense power struggles, and secrets hidden behind the glittering surface of the runway—elements that promise Velvet, The New Empire will be a must-see series.

The cast is led by the renowned actor Yon González and the talented Samantha Siqueiros, while Carolina Miranda will assume the antagonist role. They are joined by well-known names such as Chantal Andere, Danilo Carrera, Humberto Zurita, and Itatí Cantoral, among many others.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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