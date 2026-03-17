Velvet, The New Empire: Everything You Need to Know About Telemundo’s New Original Series

With its May premiere planned, the series will carry viewers into a world where fashion, romance, and ambition weave together in a story charged with emotion.

The storyline centers on forbidden loves, intense power struggles, and secrets hidden behind the glittering surface of the runway—elements that promise Velvet, The New Empire will be a must-see series.

The cast is led by the renowned actor Yon González and the talented Samantha Siqueiros, while Carolina Miranda will assume the antagonist role. They are joined by well-known names such as Chantal Andere, Danilo Carrera, Humberto Zurita, and Itatí Cantoral, among many others.