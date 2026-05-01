When Does La Casa de los Famosos 2026 Premiere?

This sixth season will bring together a new group of celebrities who will live in total isolation from the outside world, under constant surveillance by cameras and microphones around the clock, as they compete for a substantial cash prize and the public’s support.

This format, rooted in the participants’ complete isolation, has proven highly successful at generating conversations on social media and keeping audiences engaged for weeks.

The new edition promises to surpass the success of previous seasons with a refreshed cast, unexpected rivalries, and strategic alliances that will shape the course of the game. Some confirmed celebrities include influencers, models, and entertainment personalities who already boast millions of followers, signaling intense audience interaction.

The format will continue with its signature dynamic: weekly nominations, live eliminations, and audience votes that decide who stays in the competition and who leaves the house. This interactive element has been key to the show’s growth, turning it into a multiplatform phenomenon.

In addition, the hosts return to guide each stage of the program, maintaining the tension and excitement that have made this reality show a favorite among Latino audiences in the United States.

Since its premiere, The House of the Famous has established itself as one of the most influential reality shows on Spanish-language television, thanks to its blend of drama, entertainment, and direct audience participation.

The new season seeks to continue this legacy by delivering content that resonates with the Hispanic community and reflects the growing power of this segment within the television industry.

With its premiere set for February 17, 2026, the reality show promises once again to dominate Latin American television’s prime time, spark conversations on social media, and become an unmissable event for entertainment fans.