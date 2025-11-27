Woman Arrested After Reports of Reckless Driving on Lufkin Loop

LUFKIN, Texas (East Texas News) – The Lufkin Police Department said Monday night that it is investigating a reckless-driving arrest.

According to a post from the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded to a call at 9:15 p.m. about a female driver with her lights off and swerving sharply while proceeding slowly along the beltway.

They attempted to stop the driver, but she did not pull over, according to the police report. She continued driving at speeds of around 55 mph.

Nacogdoches County deputies placed spike strips just before a construction zone on Highway 59, and when the driver drove over them, she finally stopped.

The woman is being held in Angelina County Jail. Her identity has not been released.