11 Undocumented Workers Detained in School Construction Raid

The FBI office in Mobile, Alabama, announced that 11 undocumented workers were arrested at the site of what will become the Loxley Elementary School, a project in a town along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

A witness who identified himself as Irv Ballonoff told our sister station FOX10 News that he quickly pulled out his phone and started recording. He said he saw agents surround the site with four-wheel ATVs and even deploy a helicopter.

“One of them fell from the roof after taking a misstep during the chase,” he said.

This marks the second time in a month that a building under construction has been the target of an immigration raid in Baldwin County.