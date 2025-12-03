Amazon’s First Facility in Tyler Begins Operations

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – Amazon’s first facility in Tyler is now open and operating. Smith County leaders toured this morning the new last-mile facility.

The warehouse sits along Highway 155, just south of Interstate 20. It serves as the final stop for orders before they reach East Texas customers.

“It has been truly fantastic to bring this to the Tyler community,” said Jessica Breaux, Amazon’s Senior Economic Development Manager. “Tyler and the surrounding areas should start to see faster deliveries; shipments will begin arriving directly from Amazon. If you haven’t already, you’ll soon start seeing Amazon delivery vans in your neighborhood.”

Details and Construction of the Facility

The more than 100,000-square-foot facility was built in under a year, alongside a new county road that leads to it, according to Scott Martinez, president of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

“It has been very rewarding, and perhaps more importantly, rewarding because many of our neighbors are going to work here,” Martinez said. The facility has been open for three weeks. Most workers clock in during the night and early morning hours, pulling items off the conveyors before the packages are sorted and prepared for delivery.

Employment and Operations

Amazon expects more than 100 employees to work directly in the building, with additional jobs created through delivery-service providers, according to Breaux.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin thanked Amazon during the visit: “Thank you, Amazon; I’m really glad you’re here; my wife is very happy.”

At the event, Amazon presented a $10,000 check to the Northeast Texas Girl Scouts. The donation will help support the Scouts’ mobile program, which brings their programming to communities across the region.