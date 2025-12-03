World Cup Tickets Will Cost Between $60 and $6,730: How to Be Among the First to Buy

MIAMI (AP) — Ticket prices for next year’s World Cup will initially range from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,730 for the final, but they could change as the sport’s marquee event adopts dynamic pricing for the first time.

Prices have climbed from a range of $25 to $475 for the 1994 tournament in the United States and the equivalent in U.S. dollars of $69 to $1,607 when the details of the 2022 tournament in Qatar were announced.

“I think the key message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you’ll be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three host nations, and you already know when and where they’ll play. So that’s the message: ‘Get your tickets early,’ because anything could happen,” said Heimo Schirgi, World Cup chief operating officer.

The next year’s tournament will run from June 11 through July 19 and will be played at 11 venues in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. The tournament has expanded from 32 nations to 48 and from 64 matches to 104.

The initial draw window will be limited to Visa cardholders and will run from 11 a.m. EDT on opening day until 11 a.m. EDT on September 19. Those selected to buy tickets will be notified starting September 29 and will be assigned a purchase window beginning October 1. Although tickets are going on sale for all 104 matches, receiving a window does not guarantee ticket availability.

Sales will be limited to four tickets per person per match, and no individual may buy more than 40 tickets for the entire tournament.

FIFA did not respond to questions about further pricing details.

A second phase, called the early-ticket draw, is likely to take place from October 27 to 31, with purchase windows from mid-November to early December.

A third phase, known as the random-selection draw, will begin after the final team draw on December 5, which will determine the World Cup schedule. FIFA said tickets will be available closer to the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA also announced it would launch an official resale platform.

Hospitality packages have been on sale since May. For the eight matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, including the final on July 19, prices range from $3,500 to $73,200 per person.

Fans can buy tickets to follow a specific team or to a particular venue. Dynamic pricing was also used for this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, when tickets dropped from $473.90 to $13.40 for the Chelsea-Fluminense semifinal at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and the goal of providing funding, opportunities, and growth to our sport across its 211 member associations. And as part of that mission, which we take very seriously, we’re looking to optimize revenue, but also optimize attendance at the stadium, right? So it’s always a balance among different factors,” said Schirgi.

Thirteen teams in the field have already been determined. The United States, Canada and Mexico have secured their spots as host nations, while the defending champions Argentina with Lionel Messi and perennial powerhouse Brazil are among the teams that have already qualified.

The host nations will play all three of their group-stage matches on home soil. The United States will kick off on June 12 in Inglewood, California, then play on June 19 in Seattle and again on June 25 back in Inglewood. Canada will play on June 12 in Toronto, then June 18 and June 24 in Vancouver. Mexico will play on June 11 and June 24 in Mexico City, with a match on June 18 in Guadalajara.