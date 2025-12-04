ICE Issues Immigration Hold After Man Is Detained for Riding a Bicycle on the Sidewalk

The young man, identified as Reyes Vigil Flores, 24, was arrested on July 13 after riding his bicycle on the sidewalk along S. Norcross Tucker Road near Sparrows Lane.

The incident began when a Gwinnett County police officer observed him pedaling on the sidewalk — which may be considered a violation depending on local ordinances — and signaled him to stop by activating the patrol lights.

Vigil, however, continued to a parking lot and then returned to the sidewalk, where he was eventually intercepted by two additional officers.

During the arrest, officers found a methamphetamine pipe in his backpack, according to Officer Alberto Calderón’s report.

Vigil refused to identify himself, which led the police to use the Rapid ID fingerprint identification system.

Authorities confirmed that Vigil held arrest warrants from the Norcross and Chamblee police departments related to drug offenses.

The young man was booked into Gwinnett County Jail on 13 charges and remained in federal custody after ICE placed a hold.

There is a discrepancy in the arrest dates, as the jail record indicates July 12, while the police report cites July 13 as the date of detainment.