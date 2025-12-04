Hispanic Man from Mount Pleasant Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Mount Pleasant police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Caleb García, 20, a resident of Mount Pleasant, was arrested Thursday as a suspect in a child sexual assault investigation.

According to the MPPD, on October 18 they were notified of a report of child sexual assault. During the investigation, detectives determined that García and the victim had connected through social media.

It was also learned that García had been arrested in Smith County on March 21 for child sexual assault, but was released the following day.

Caleb García was booked into Titus County Jail and is being held without bond.