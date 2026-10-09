Are You on Medicaid? New Rules Could Require More Proof to Maintain Your Coverage

The conversation around Medicaid in the United States has just entered a new phase. And for millions of beneficiaries, especially those living with serious illnesses or chronic conditions, the changes could mean more paperwork and greater hurdles to maintaining their health coverage.

What changes for Medicaid recipients?

Until now, having a serious illness could be enough to request an exemption from certain administrative requirements. However, the new rules raise the bar.

From these guidelines, it will no longer be sufficient to simply present a cancer diagnosis, mental health disorders, or issues related to substance use. Beneficiaries will need to show, with medical documentation, that their condition significantly limits their ability to work, study, engage in volunteering, or participate in training programs.

In other words, disease alone will no longer guarantee the exemption.

How will the new Medicaid work requirements operate?

The policy states that certain expanded Medicaid beneficiaries, aged 19 to 64, must demonstrate at least 80 hours per month of employment, education, volunteering, or job training.

Although the official effective date of these federal mandates is slated for January 2027, the rules published this month illustrate how medical exceptions will be evaluated.

States will be responsible for reviewing medical records, claims, and other documentation to determine who truly meets the medical frailty criteria.

How many people could lose coverage?

Here lies one of the figures that most concerns researchers and health organizations.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that approximately 7.5 million people could lose Medicaid coverage by 2034 due to the gradual rollout of these work requirements and the associated verification processes.

Critics argue that the issue is not only about eligibility. They are also worried about the administrative complexity that patients with serious illnesses will face in continually proving that they qualify for an exemption.

Medical groups warn about the impact

Opposition to the measure has grown rapidly.

A coalition of 48 health organizations, including the American Lung Association, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), warned that the new rules could significantly increase the administrative burden on patients and medical providers.

Health policy experts have also noted that some beneficiaries could lose coverage due to administrative errors or difficulties completing the validation processes.

The concern comes at a delicate moment. Recent data show that close to 28 million people remained uninsured during 2025. Meanwhile, several analyses project a notable reduction in enrollment in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans during 2026.