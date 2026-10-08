Obamacare Loses Millions of Enrollees as Subsidies End: What’s Happening

For several years, Obamacare seemed to have regained the lost momentum. Each enrollment period broke records and millions of Americans found a path to health coverage. That scenario changed abruptly this year. The latest data show a decline that concerns patients and health experts alike.

According to figures released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 19.2 million people were enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans in February 2026. A year earlier the figure stood at 22.1 million. The difference surpasses 3 million enrollees, a drop of about 13%.

Why is Obamacare enrollment declining?

Here begins the debate.

The federal government argues that part of the decline stems from a crackdown on the so-called fraudulent or “ghost” enrollments, people registered without authorization or through irregular practices that inflated enrollment figures.

However, health policy experts believe the main explanation lies elsewhere: the expiration of enhanced Obamacare subsidies at the end of 2025.

Those federal supports kept premiums affordable for millions of families. Without them, the monthly cost of coverage rose significantly, and many beneficiaries simply stopped paying.

The research organization KFF asserts that the effect was predictable. Its vice president, Cynthia Cox, noted that millions faced two- and even three-digit increases in the price of their premiums, which ultimately led to the loss of health coverage.

Who are the most affected by ACA premium increases?

The impact goes far beyond the unemployed.

In recent years, Obamacare became a key tool for gig workers and people without employer-sponsored insurance.

Among the groups most affected are:

For many of them, the federal subsidy meant the difference between being able to pay for health insurance or going without coverage altogether.

Will Obamacare enrollment keep falling?

All signs point to yes.

The figures released by the HHS reflect the February situation, after the grace period for those who did not pay the first bill of the year ended. In other words, they show more precisely how many people could actually keep their policy active.

The projections from KFF are even more worrying. The organization estimates enrollment could fall to as low as 17.5 million people before year’s end if the current panorama does not change.

That decline would mark one of the most significant backslides of the federal program since the sustained growth observed in recent years.

What does this drop mean for the future of health insurance?

The debate goes beyond the numbers.

The expiration of subsidies had already sparked a fierce political confrontation in Congress, where Democrats and some Republicans pushed for renewal. Meanwhile, the cost of care continues to rise, and affordability remains among Americans’ top economic concerns.

In the end, the statistic of 3 million people leaving Obamacare reflects something much deeper than a mere administrative fluctuation. It speaks to families who had to choose between paying an increasingly expensive health insurance premium or directing that money toward basic needs such as food, housing, or transportation. That quiet, daily decision explains better than any speech why today the program faces one of its most delicate moments.