Authorities: Four Tyler Residents Charged with Harassing and Sexually Assaulting a Teenage Girl

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) — Four people have been arrested by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety after allegedly manipulating and sexually assaulting a minor, according to court records.

Lamarcus Carlton Hambrick, 31, of Tyler, remained jailed on Tuesday with an unknown bond amount on five charges accusing him of sexual assault of a minor, solicitation of sexual favors from a minor via the internet, and grooming a minor, according to inmate records.

Laban Tate Lewis, 26, of Tyler, remained jailed on Tuesday with a bond of $100,000 for one count of grooming a minor, according to inmate records.

Michael Deshawn Allen, 20, of Tyler, remained jailed with a $250,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault of a minor, according to inmate records.

Alannis Skye Loving, 19, of Tyler, remained jailed on Tuesday with a $50,000 bond for a charge of sexual assault of a minor, according to inmate records.

In September 2025, Hambrick was arrested by a state officer after being seen leaving a Tyler motel with a 15-year-old girl, according to an affidavit.

During a custodial interview at the Smith County Jail, he admitted to having a “consensual encounter” with the minor and said he met her through Loving on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

During a forensic interview at the Smith County Children’s Defense Center, the minor disclosed that she had also been sexually assaulted by Allen and Lewis, according to the affidavit.

Agents arrested Hambrick on Friday and Loving, Allen, and Lewis on Monday, according to jail records.

None of the four had been released by Tuesday, according to jail records.