The 2026 World Cup in Your Pocket: How Much Does It Cost to Be Part of History?

The tournament, which will be staged from June 11 to July 19, 2026 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will be the biggest in history with 48 teams and 104 matches. More than 6.5 million fans are expected to fill the stadiums, underscoring the enormous demand for tickets.

But how does the ticket-buying process actually work?

Official ticket sales are conducted through the FIFA portal and are divided into several phases. First, fans must sign up and create an account (FIFA ID) to participate in the sale processes.

In many of these steps, access to purchase isn’t immediate. Prospective buyers must enter a random drawing, and only those selected receive a time window to buy their tickets.

Prices vary considerably depending on the match and seating category. The cheapest tickets can start around $60, especially in categories reserved for official supporter groups of the teams.

However, the marquee matches can cost much more. For high-demand games, such as the tournament final, tickets can reach several thousand dollars.

For many Latino fans in the United States, particularly in host cities like Atlanta, the challenge isn’t just securing a ticket—it’s doing so before they sell out.

When the initial sale phases sell out, many fans turn to the official FIFA resale marketplace, where tickets can change hands in an authorized manner.

The catch is that prices on this platform can rise sharply due to demand. In some cases, tickets originally costing around $2,000 for the final have appeared on resale for as much as $10,000.

Even opening matches or group-stage games have shown notable spikes in resale. For example, a Category 3 ticket for the opening match in Mexico has been listed for more than $5,000, well above its original price.

This phenomenon reflects the enormous global interest in the tournament and the expectation that it will be one of the most attended sporting events in history.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 promises an unprecedented spectacle: more teams, more matches, and packed stadiums across three countries. But it will also be an event where planning will be crucial for fans.

From signing up on the official portal to following the sale phases or exploring authorized resale, securing tickets for the World Cup 2026 will require patience, speed, and, in many cases, a sizable budget.

For millions of fans, experiencing a World Cup live remains a unique experience that is worth every effort.