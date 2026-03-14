Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Cross-Contamination, Reports Say

(Gray News) – A blood pressure medication has been withdrawn from the market due to potential cross-contamination with another drug, according to reports.

USA TODAY reported that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals issued a recall for more than 11,100 bottles of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets, sold under the Ziac brand name.

In testing of a sample, traces of ezetimibe, a cholesterol-lowering medicine also produced by the same company, were found.

According to The Hill, the FDA stated that the recalled product is available in 30-count bottles under the lot number NDC 68462-878-30; in 100-count bottles under the lot number NDC 68462-878-01; and in 500-count bottles under the lot number NDC 68462-878-05. The affected lots have expiration dates expected between November 2025 and May 2026.

The FDA says the medication is unlikely to cause adverse health consequences, but did not provide details on what patients should do if their medication is part of the recall.