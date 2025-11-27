Bad Bunny to Headline the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bad Bunny will bring his Latin trap and reggaeton flair to the NFL’s biggest stage next year: the Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in Northern California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Bad Bunny will lead the halftime festivities from Levi’s Stadium on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The selection of the Puerto Rican superstar arrives amid another defining moment in his career: he has just wrapped a historic residency in Puerto Rico this month that drew more than half a million fans and he leads all nominations at the Latin Grammys in November. He has become one of the world’s most-streamed artists with albums such as “Un Verano Sin Ti,” a fully Spanish-language LP.

Bad Bunny will host “Saturday Night Live” on October 4.

“What I feel goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Go tell your grandmother that we will be the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z stated in a release that what Bad Bunny “has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We’re honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has earned three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys. He has become a global ambassador for Latin music, has starred in films such as “Bullet Train,” “Caught Stealing” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” and has collaborated with top fashion houses. He headlines the Latin Grammys with 12 nominations, surpassing producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera.

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers of the halftime show. Hamish Hamilton will be the director.

“We know his dynamic performances, creative vision and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we expect from this iconic cultural moment,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of Global Event Production for the NFL.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar lit up the stage with guest SZA in New Orleans, setting the Super Bowl halftime show’s television audience record at 133.5 million viewers. His performance surpassed Michael Jackson’s 1993 halftime appearance.

“His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the heart of pop culture, and we’re excited to partner once again with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We know this show will be unforgettable.”