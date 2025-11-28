Praying and Waiting: Longview Newlyweds Stranded in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa Approaches

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Longview newlyweds enjoying their Jamaican honeymoon are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which threatens to become the strongest storm in Jamaica’s recorded history.

The newlyweds, Kasydee and Hunter Bishop, are in Montego Bay, testing their wedding vows just a week after saying “I do.” The couple arrived for their honeymoon right before evacuations were announced for Hurricane Melissa.

“It was wonderful, amazing. We spent the next few days with relatives who traveled for the wedding, and then we headed straight here. We simply had no idea this was in our plans,” said Hunter Bishop.

Melissa is expected to be the strongest hurricane to strike Jamaica since record-keeping began in 1851. With the potential for catastrophic damage ahead, flights leaving Jamaica were canceled and airports closed, leaving the Bishops stranded.

“We just heard how intense and extreme this storm will be, and we don’t know what to expect right now,” said Hunter Bishop.

“We’re just praying and hoping it won’t affect the airport and keep us from getting back home,” said Kasydee Bishop.

The couple said their faith is helping them endure this unexpected and prolonged stay, along with the prayers of family and friends back home.

“We didn’t expect to have to extend our stay; it’s just not something you plan for; we still don’t know how long we’ll be here,” said Hunter Bishop.

While the Bishops shelter at their resort, their main concern is those who won’t have suitable shelter on the island when Melissa makes landfall.

“God protect this country and this island, God protect us and everyone here,” said Hunter Bishop.

The couple said this unplanned trip has already strengthened their marriage and will be a story they tell their future children.

Depending on the extent of damage caused by the hurricane, the couple plans to return home on Wednesday.