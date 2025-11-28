Worker Says He Hid to Avoid Arrest During an ICE Raid

November 27, 2025

The Hispanic worker spoke with our reporter-host Luis Estrada and recounted what he did to “save himself” when officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrived on Tuesday.

“I hid on the roof until they were gone,” the worker said.

The operation took place Tuesday morning at the construction site of a Whataburger restaurant on Shallowford Road and Sandy Plains in Marietta, where about 30 agents arrived in several vehicles and immediately entered the property, shouting: “Get down on the ground, it’s ICE!”

A U.S. worker told Luis Estrada about the moment the officers burst onto the site and that he himself felt fear.

According to witnesses, at least a dozen workers were detained.

