Trump Suggests Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches Within the United States Over Security Concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the soccer World Cup matches slated to be played in the United States next year, as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, could be moved to other venues if the designated host city is deemed unsafe.

“If I think it’s not safe, we will move it,” Trump said Thursday in the Oval Office after being asked about the World Cup host cities that oppose his hard-line immigration and crime policies.

Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco are among the cities slated to host World Cup matches in 2026.

It is unclear whether Trump has the authority to change the host cities.

Trump stated that if his administration determines that any city “could be even a little dangerous for the World Cup,” as well as for the Los Angeles Games in 2029, “we will relocate it.”

“But I hope that doesn’t happen,” he added.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to be held across three host nations, with Mexico and Canada joining the United States. It will also be the first with 48 teams.

The United States has 11 host cities. In addition to Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco, the others are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, and New York/New Jersey.