UT Tyler Cowan Center 2025-26 Season Subscriptions Open Monday

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – The upcoming season, “Big Names, Big Entertainment,” offers something for everyone.

UT Tyler’s vice president of marketing, Jeff Noblitt, says the 2025-26 season at the Cowan Center is packed with exciting events.

“We’ll bring big names to East Texas so that audiences with all interests come to the downtown center and enjoy top-tier entertainment,” Noblitt said. “One of the most recent artists to book was Rob Lowe, our speaker in our Distinguished Speakers series, and I truly see it as the cherry on top of this wonderful season.”

That event will be a moderated talk on October 7, and Noblitt noted that it will be “very conversational” to offer a privileged view into Lowe’s life and experiences.

In addition, the season includes a family series, a Broadway series, and a performing arts series.

“We have a package of three concerts,” Noblitt said. “And then we have a special Big Country series featuring the Randy Rogers Band and Robert Earl Keen.”

The season kicks off in September, and subscriptions go on sale Monday. Subscribing offers an early opportunity to renew seats or, as Noblitt put it, “subscribe” to purchase the different series packages.