Inmate Dies After Medical Episode During Intake at Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – A man detained at the Smith County Jail died after suffering a medical emergency during the intake process.

Rashah Williams experienced a medical emergency while being admitted to the Smith County Jail after a confrontation with his wife and struggling with officers, according to a state report. He died a week later.

Tyler police were initially dispatched to a residence in the 3300 block of Glendale Drive on September 24 after receiving a call about an assault.

Upon arrival, they found Rashah Williams involved in a physical altercation with his wife, who had several facial injuries, according to the state report.

Williams was taken to the jail, where he became agitated and began pushing the officers who were trying to book him. He was examined by medical staff and placed in a padded cell while the officers completed the intake, according to the report.

After several minutes alone in the cell, Williams suffered a medical emergency. The report states that the jail staff who had been monitoring Williams began providing care, as did emergency medical services and members of the Tyler Fire Department, before he was transported to the hospital.

Williams died on October 1. An autopsy was performed and the results are pending, according to the document.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are investigating the death.