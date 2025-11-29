FIFA Reveals Colorful Mascots for the 2026 World Cup

🤩 WE HAVE MASCOTS FOR THE WORLD CUP! 🤗 FIFA revealed the characters that will represent the World Cup… Posted by Telemundo Deportes on Thursday, September 25, 2025

Maple, the Canadian moose; Zayu™, the Mexican jaguar, and Clutch, the American eagle, were created to bring to life the cultural richness, the heritage, and the spirit of each host nation, and to convey a message of unity, diversity, and a passion for the world’s most popular sport, FIFA highlighted.

“The 2026 World Cup team keeps growing… and it’s getting a lot more fun! Maple, Zayu, and Clutch convey joy, excitement, and that spirit of unity that defines the FIFA World Cup,” said Gianni Infantino, president of the organization.

“These three mascots are an essential element of the festive atmosphere we are creating for this historic tournament, and I’m convinced they will win the affection of fans in North America and around the world. I can already picture them on kids’ jerseys, high-fiving football legends, and, for the first time, as starring characters in video games that millions of people will enjoy,” he added.

How FIFA Introduced the Three Mascots:

The Maple™ moose was born to travel across all the provinces and territories of Canada, connecting with its people and becoming familiar with the country’s rich culture. Passionate about street art, a lover of music, and a devoted goalkeeper, Maple™ stands out for creativity, resilience, and a genuine sense of individuality. With legendary saves, remarkable strength and leadership, as well as an unmistakable style, Maple™ has a limitless trove of stories to tell.

The Zayu™ jaguar inhabits the jungles of southern Mexico and embodies the country’s valuable heritage and dynamism. Zayu™, whose name means “unity,” “strength,” and “joy,” is a forward who comes alive on the pitch, where he intimidates defenders with his exceptional agility and speed. Off the field, he promotes Mexican culture through dance, cuisine, and tradition, and unites people from different countries with his passion and pride. In addition to being an athlete, Zayu™ is a symbol of celebration and cross-cultural gathering that carries Mexico’s soul wherever he goes.

The Clutch™ eagle travels across the United States with an insatiable spirit, limitless curiosity, and unwavering optimism. He grows familiar with all cultures and savors every game and every moment to the fullest. Bold on the field and a source of inspiration off of it, Clutch™ leads by example, lifting his team’s spirits with energy and determination, turning every challenge into an opportunity to reach new goals. Clutch™ has a compelling personality and a love for sport. Like any good midfielder, he has the power to unite those around him in any setting and stands as a testament that to soar high you only need will, passion, and to give it your all on the field.