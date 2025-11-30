Three Arrested in Henderson County After Narcotics Investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) — Three people were arrested in Henderson County on Monday after two separate narcotics search warrants were executed by the county sheriff’s office.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of County Road 1503, on the outskirts of Athens, around 10:20 a.m.

During the raid, Wesley Dorsett Barron, 44, a resident of Athens, was taken into custody after investigators reportedly found a container believed to contain cocaine, along with plastic bags and scales commonly associated with drug distribution, inside the closet of his bedroom.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers and investigators conducted a second narcotics search at a trailer in the 100 block of Starfish Drive, within the Bonita Point subdivision, located on the outskirts of Gun Barrel City.

Sammy Ray Martinez, 54, and Cynthia Lynn Kitchen, 39, both Mabank residents, were arrested when, according to reports, an officer found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine concealed inside a food box in the refrigerator.

Additionally, prepackaged bags of suspected methamphetamine and scales were found in the living room of the trailer.

Barron, Martinez, and Kitchen were booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance.