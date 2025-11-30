Champions League Kicks Off Second Edition With New Format

The new format of the Champions League delivered surprises, thrills, and, in the end, a new champion of Europe’s most prestigious club football competition last season. Now, the continent’s top clubs are ready to get back into the action.

Everything begins on Tuesday, with a first round of matches spread across three days this week.

Paris Saint-Germain were crowned in May with the most lopsided final in the tournament’s history, crushing Inter Milan 5-0. But their path to the final was far from easy, and they flirted with elimination in the group stage.

That was the kind of drama and risk UEFA sought when it undertook a radical reform of the competition. The predictable four-team groups disappeared, where, more often than not, the favorites advanced. In their place, a league phase was introduced where “every match counts,” and the risk factor remained until the last matchday, with clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG not yet sure of their fate.

Although one of the world’s most powerful and expensive teams ultimately claimed the title, a new name was added to the trophy, and the format change bred a level of unpredictability rarely seen in recent times.

Uncertainty

UEFA introduced a new 36-team league phase to replace the previous format of eight groups of four.

That means more teams, more matches, and more money. And last season, it also meant more risk for the elite.

Instead of facing each group opponent twice, teams played a single match against eight different opponents.

The league-stage draw involved four seeding pots, with the highest-ranked teams in the first pot and the lowest in the fourth. Teams were drawn to play two opponents from each pot.

The effect was to generate more matches among the heavier hitters in the opening phase. For example, Real Madrid would meet Liverpool and Manchester City. PSG would clash with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The format favors smaller teams

Although the format hardly improves the chances that a winner comes from a league like Norway or Switzerland, it does give lower-ranked teams more opportunities to accumulate points and advance to the playoffs or the Round of 16. This is because they are guaranteed two matches against opponents from the fourth pot and, therefore, face teams of similar quality rather than simply being overwhelmed by the elite.

Last season, Brest and Club Brugge advanced to the playoffs. However, Young Boys and Slovan Bratislava failed to collect points.

How many teams advance from the league phase?

The top eight teams move on to the Round of 16. The next 16 teams go to a two-legged playoff, with eight advancing.

The team finishing ninth will face the 24th, the tenth will play the 23rd, and so on.

Last year, that setup produced extra drama as two former champions, Real Madrid and Manchester City, clashed in the playoffs, with City eliminated.

Don’t read too much into league standings

Liverpool led the league phase, topping Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen, but ultimately ran into PSG in the Round of 16.

After finishing 14 places behind Liverpool and eight points back, PSG came out on top in the two-legged tie and lifted the trophy.

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s coach, described his team as “very unlucky” to have run into “one of Europe’s best teams” after bowing out 4-1 in a penalty shootout. “That’s the format we’re in and we have to accept it.”

Big matches from the outset

The newly crowned world champions Chelsea begin their return to the Champions League with a visit on Wednesday to Bayern Munich. That same night, PSG begins the defense of their title against Italy’s Atalanta and Liverpool will host a demanding test against Atletico Madrid.

On Thursday, Newcastle welcomes Barcelona and Manchester City will face the Italian champions Napoli at home.

Can anyone stop PSG?

Last season’s triumph quenched PSG’s long wait to conquer Europe. Now the challenge is to stay there and do what only Real Madrid has managed in the Champions League era: defend the trophy.

The team’s overwhelming style under Luis Enrique seemed to usher in a new era for European football. Their dominant display against Inter Milan in the final set a new standard.

But repeating as champions is notoriously difficult, and PSG’s rivals have strengthened in an effort to dethrone the French giant.

Liverpool has spent roughly $500 million to reinforce a squad that won the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has a new coach in Xabi Alonso. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City rebuild has cost $500 million in signings since January.

“We start with the utmost excitement that comes with playing the Champions League for Real Madrid,” Alonso said ahead of Tuesday’s home match against Olympique de Marseille. “For this club it’s extra special, and given it’s at the Bernabéu, even more motivating.”

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.