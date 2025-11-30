White House Correspondent Jon Decker Analyzes Gas Prices, Possible Government Shutdown, and Ukraine Aid

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Grey TV’s White House correspondent, Jon Decker, joined Devyn Shea on East Texas Now to discuss gas prices and how a ban on Russian oil could impact Americans.

Decker said he wouldn’t be surprised to see an announcement about banning Russian imports, as both the left and the right in the Senate are urging the president to ban Russian oil. He noted that before the president makes such a move, he is likely working to secure alternative oil sources before imposing a ban.

He said another idea under discussion is a short-term suspension of the federal gasoline tax to provide some relief to Americans. Gas prices are expected to reach $4.25 per gallon by mid-May, according to GasBuddy.

Decker indicated that he also expects allocations to be made to aid Ukraine. However, the Biden administration has rejected — and NATO as a whole has rejected — Zelensky’s requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. World leaders, including Biden, are trying to avoid a head-to-head clash with Russia, and a no-fly zone would likely provoke such a confrontation, he said.

Regarding discussions about a potential government shutdown, Decker said that while the current short-term funding agreement between Democrats and Republicans expires on Friday, he does not think lawmakers from either party want to join the fiscal crisis Americans are already facing. He does not expect a government shutdown, he said.

