Tyler City Council Approves Downtown Revitalization Consulting Contract

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The City of Tyler said that the Tyler City Council approved a consulting contract with Toole Design on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, to develop a concept to support downtown revitalization efforts.

They noted that over the last 15 years there has been a nationwide push to revitalize downtowns, backed by state programs and Main Street America.

With the addition of new large-scale residential developments underway and a high concentration of local businesses and services, there is a need for a plan to back this new growth and lifestyle.

The city said they were inspired to undertake this effort after visiting Sulphur Springs. With a population of just 16,000, Sulphur Springs has achieved impressive progress in creating downtown places over the past decade. As a result of these efforts, substantial private investment has followed.

Toole Design visited Tyler for an initial collaboration during the summer of 2021. The visit yielded a preliminary vision and ideas that explore the feasibility of creating a similarly inspiring, locally rooted vision for Tyler’s core that reflects its heritage, community values, and context.

The objective is to improve the public realm, including streets, green spaces, plazas, and existing open areas, and to create new public spaces designed to attract people, activities, and investment. Additionally, it will establish a pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly area to enhance access and connections with downtown.

The plan is slated for completion in July 2022. This vision and the preliminary designs will drive the revitalization process, enabling the City to develop construction phases. Construction will support the new Visitors Center, the nature-based tourism hub, and the development of a National Historic District.

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