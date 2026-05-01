Smith County Commissioners Vote 4-1 to Seek Immigration Enforcement Grant Funds

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of allowing the sheriff’s office to seek state funds for the enforcement of immigration laws. This funding would be in addition to federal reimbursement.

The grant program was established through Texas Senate Bill 8 to support sheriffs who have signed agreements with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Given Smith County’s population, the sheriff’s office led by Larry Smith is eligible to receive $100,000.

The state notes that the funds may be used for salaries, equipment, training, detainee housing costs, and other immigration-related expenses.

“It has so many uses that it will really help the sheriff’s office,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

The lone Democrat on the court, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ralph Caraway Sr., cast the opposing vote.

“I voted against it because I believe we need greater public clarity about what we are presenting,” Caraway said.

Last year, the court voted unanimously to allow the sheriff’s office to participate in the ICE 287-G Working Group Model. Subsequently, the commissioners approved an agreement enabling the sheriff to receive federal reimbursement.

Dalila Reynoso, of the Texas Jail Project, a vocal critic of the county’s cooperation with ICE, addressed the commissioners during the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting.

“My question is this: what grants are the commissioners and the judge seeking for all these children who have been affected by this policy?” Reynoso asked.

Precinct 2 Commissioner John Moore replied: “For me, this is about how the taxpayers have been affected.”

When asked about the grants for the children affected by immigration enforcement, Franklin responded: “If something like that comes up, I suppose the auditor’s office would review it.”

By the end of this year, state law will require all Texas sheriffs who run jails to sign agreements with ICE.

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